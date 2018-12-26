Roseanne to address Israeli parliament ahead of elections

Controversial comedienne Roseanne Barr is slated to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in January, as the country prepares for early elections in April.

Roseanne said in a Monday news release that she was planning her visit to “further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history” as “a lover of Israel.” She will speak out against the Palestinian movement to boycott, divest and sanction (BDS) the Jewish state, which she called “insidious and anti-Semitic.”

Her trip is being organized by celebrity Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network organization.

ABC cancelled the hit reboot of Roseanne’s eponymous sitcom this year after she posted a racist tweet targeting Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. – READ MORE