Atheists billboard: ‘Make Christmas Great Again …Skip Church’

A new billboard along the I-70 business loop in Grand Junction, CO, tells people to “skip church” this holiday season.

The group that put it up says they want to shift people’s focus.

“At Christmas time, the focus shouldn’t be on organized religion, because organized religion has proven problematic,” said Anne Landman, a member of the Western Colorado Atheists and Freethinkers. “It’s not the baby Jesus, and the nativity and the going to mass.”

The group believes Christmas shouldn’t be about religion.

“We’d rather the focus be on humanity, ethics and respect for others,” Landman stressed.

She said the billboard stands for other reasons, too.

“The abuse and the fraud in organized religions is rampant,” Landman said. – READ MORE