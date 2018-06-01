ROSEANNE: They replaced my reruns with COSBY!

If only Roseanne Barr had called Valerie Jarrett a “feckless c*nt” like Samantha Bee referred to Ivanka Trump, an apology would have sufficed.

After Barr said Jarrett resembled someone from “Planet of the Apes,” her show was summarily canceled, and now, the star says her reruns are being pulled, too.

But not just for any show — No, that of convicted sex abuser Bill Cosby.

“Get this!” Barr tweeted Thursday evening. “They pulled my reruns and replaced me with COSBY! It’s kinda hilariously gross.” – READ MORE

