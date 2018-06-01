True Pundit

Politics Sports

New ESPN Anchor Told Conservative Commentator She Should Have Been Aborted

Posted on by
Share:

Keith Olbermann, recently hired by a Disney subsidery to cover sports, once said S.E. Cupp showed “the necessity of the work Planned Parenthood does.”

Keith Olbermann, Disney’s newest hire to anchor ESPN, has a history with controversial statements that may turn off conservative viewers of the sports network. Olbermann has alternated between sports newscaster and liberal commentator for years, and one of his past feuds may come back to haunt him.

“Have you no shame? No depth to which you will not stoop to insult an adversary?” Patricia Cupp asked Olbermann. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

New ESPN Anchor Told Conservative Commentator She Should Have Been Aborted
New ESPN Anchor Told Conservative Commentator She Should Have Been Aborted

Keith Olbermann, recently hired by a Disney subsidery to cover sports, once said S.E. Cupp showed "the necessity of the work Planned Parenthood does."

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: