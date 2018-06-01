New ESPN Anchor Told Conservative Commentator She Should Have Been Aborted

Keith Olbermann, recently hired by a Disney subsidery to cover sports, once said S.E. Cupp showed “the necessity of the work Planned Parenthood does.”

Keith Olbermann, Disney’s newest hire to anchor ESPN, has a history with controversial statements that may turn off conservative viewers of the sports network. Olbermann has alternated between sports newscaster and liberal commentator for years, and one of his past feuds may come back to haunt him.

Looking back on @espn’s latest (re)hire of @KeithOlbermann, I’m reminded of the open letter my mother had to write in response to his suggestion that she should have aborted me. Here it is, as an example of class and civility: pic.twitter.com/QXwQnlxaOk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 31, 2018

“Have you no shame? No depth to which you will not stoop to insult an adversary?” Patricia Cupp asked Olbermann. – READ MORE

