‘Roseanne’ Finale Dominated Every Other Show In Primetime

ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” had its season finale on Tuesday night, and it absolutely dominated every other competing show on primetime.

“The ninth and final episode of the series’ 10th season averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, in line with how it had performed with night-of viewers in recent weeks — if off a shade for a season-low,” the Hollywood Reporter says.

And now that “Roseanne” has wrapped up its first season, the numbers speak for themselves. The season completely overtook competing shows with similar time slots, like NBC’s “This Is Us,” and CBS’ “Big Bang Theory.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1