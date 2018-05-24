True Pundit

'Roseanne' Finale Dominated Every Other Show In Primetime

ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne” had its season finale on Tuesday night, and it absolutely dominated every other competing show on primetime.

“The ninth and final episode of the series’ 10th season averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, in line with how it had performed with night-of viewers in recent weeks — if off a shade for a season-low,” the Hollywood Reporter says.

And now that “Roseanne” has wrapped up its first season, the numbers speak for themselves. The season completely overtook competing shows with similar time slots, like NBC’s “This Is Us,” and CBS’ “Big Bang Theory.” – READ MORE

