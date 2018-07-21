Roseanne Barr Believes She Was Fired Because She Voted for Donald Trump

Roseanne Barr says she was fired from ABC for one reason: “It’s because I voted for Donald Trump.”

In a new video, Barr says she was willing to go on any show of ABC’s choosing to explain what happened with “egregious and unforgivable” to her audience.

“Instead what happened was about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labeled a racist.”

She then explains, “Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple, it’s because I voted for Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

Roseanne Barr claimed in a new interview that she has received multiple offers to return to television following the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel her show.

Barr made the comment while appearing on her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, ABC News first reported.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” she told Boteach. “But we’ll see.”

The podcast episode, recorded last week, was released Saturday night.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1