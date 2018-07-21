Benghazi Warrior UNLOADS On Hillary After She Scolds White House For Hesitating ‘To Defend A Diplomat’

Hillary was reacting to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ remarks regarding the president and former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul. “McFaul has been listed by the Russian government as a person of interest in the Bill Browder/Russia financial scam, and President Trump allegedly told President Putin on Monday that the U.S. would consider sending McFaul and Browder to Moscow for ‘questioning,'” reports Real Clear Politics.

Ambassador @McFaul is a patriot who has spent his career standing up for America. To see the White House even hesitate to defend a diplomat is deeply troubling. https://t.co/gI8K8Tjg3M — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 19, 2018

Paronto is a former Special Forces officer, a surviving member of a six-man security team who claims he was given a “stand down” order from a top CIA officer following distress calls from the State Department concerning a terrorist attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya, as noted by Politico. Four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, were murdered during the attack; Hillary Clinton was serving as Secretary of State at the time.

Are you f’n kidding me @HillaryClinton ?!!! You left Ambassador Stevens and us to die in Benghazi then spewed lie after lie to the family members of my dead teammates and to the world to cover it up and now you have the nerve to talk about defending diplomats?!You are disgusting! https://t.co/ErQl1jOU8a — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) July 19, 2018

“There is no sensationalism in that: We were told to ‘stand down,'” Paronto toldHouse Select Committee in 2013. “Those words were used verbatim — 100 percent. … If the truth of it affects someone’s political career? Well, I’m sorry. It happens.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump is almost certainly a traitor and is being controlled by Russia … at least that’s what the media and the president’s liberal opponents have been implying.

Short memories seem to be rampant among Democrats. On Thursday, Trump gave them a wake-up call by tweeting a 2010 video from none other than Hillary Clinton.

Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic! pic.twitter.com/kSX3ROI4QG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

“Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic!” the president posted.

The eight-year-old video came from an interview that Clinton gave with First Channel Television, which according to Townhall is partially owned by the Russian government.

In the remarkably Trump-sounding interview, Clinton sounded downright friendly to Russia, and declared that a “strong Russia” would be a good thing for America and our allies. – READ MORE

