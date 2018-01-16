‘The Root’ Accuses Condoleezza Rice Of ‘Mansplaining’ #MeToo Movement

“Is Condi Rice Mansplaining the #MeToo Movement by Saying Women Shouldn’t Turn Into ‘Snowflakes’?”

That’s the headline for a weekend story by The Root, a U.S. online magazine that features “black news, opinions, politics and culture.”

“In words one might not expect coming from the woman who used to be provost at a major university (but then again, she gets it there, too), former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice seemingly mansplained the #MeToo movement,” said the lead of the article, written by Angela Helm.

Now, we’re not sure if we need to point this out (and we think someone named “Angela” might have realized it), but Rice is a woman. So she can’t really “mansplain,” since mansplaining is defined as when a man explains something to a woman “in a condescending, overconfident, and often inaccurate or oversimplified manner,” says dictionary.com. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had harsh words for the #MeToo movement in an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on Saturday, urging Americans to use caution when accusing men of sexual impropriety, and not to use the movement as an excuse to further marginalize women.

Speaking to Obama White House advisor Axelrod, Rice petitioned women not to become too thin-skinned over male behavior.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” Rice said. – READ MORE

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE