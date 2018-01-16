British School For Girls Won’t Let Teachers Call Students ‘Girls’

Last week, the Daily Mail took a moment to check out the logically indefensible, glaringly inconsistent “gender identity” policymaking going on at one of England’s oldest, top-rated all-girls grammar schools, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls in Manchester. Though the school is by definition exclusive and its name clearly describes itself as only a “school for girls,” in the name of “inclusion,” school officials have imposed a new rule on their faculty: they can no longer refer to the school’s 1,350 girl students using the “g-word.”

The school has imposed the new PC speech code on faculty as part of its embrace of “gender-neutral language” when talking about or directly to children. The school, the Dail Mail explains, “fears that using the ‘g-word’ could result in pupils who are changing sex being ‘misgendered.'”​ The new speech code requires that teachers refer to the girls in their classes collectively as “students” going forward.

“We are working to break ingrained habits in the way we speak to and about students, particularly referring to them collectively as ‘girls,'” Principal Stephanie Gill announced in a letter recently sent out to parents. Explaining that they were attempting to avoid “misgendering” students because it could be “very hurtful,” Gill said the school is embracing “gender neutral language in all our communications with students and parents.” – READ MORE

The Women’s March is set for a repeat event next week to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the march that launched a thousand Resistance Facebook groups. The march was populated mostly by middle-aged women that have done pretty much nothing other than send loads of postcards to Congress and traffic in Donald Trump conspiracy theories.

But this time, they’re likely to be without their signature headwear — the pink pussy hats — because, as it turns out, the knit caps designed to resemble female genitalia are both “transphobic” and “exclusionary” because not all women have traditional ladyparts, and not all of those ladyparts are pink.

“The pink pussyhat excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender non-binary people who don’t have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

The controversy has apparently been building for a while. Initially, the pink, cat-eared hats were supposed to be a metaphor — a reference to a Donald Trump quote from the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes where the then-reality television star suggested his interviewer “grab ’em by the pussy” when trying to woo young ladies of a certain age. They were made in pink largely because that is the color most closely associated with women’s movements (think the pink breast cancer awareness ribbons). – READ MORE