Ronny Jackson’s confirmation hearing indefinitely delayed over possible ‘improper conduct’

The Senate Veterans Affairs panel has indefinitely postponed the confirmation hearing for Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson to serve as the next VA secretary.

Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and ranking member Jon Tester, D-Mont., announced the decision Tuesday morning, after accusations surfaced about Jackson drinking while on the job and improperly handing out medication.

Jackson had been scheduled to face the Veterans panel on Wednesday. No new date has been set.

Isakson and Tester sent a letter to President Trump “requesting all information regarding any improper conduct,” related to Jackson, who now serves as Trump’s physician. – READ MORE

