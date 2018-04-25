Colorado man built ‘sex chamber’ for intercourse with pet husky, pressured ex-girlfriend to join, cops say

A Colorado man and his ex-girlfriend were arrested on several animal cruelty charges in March after building a “sex chamber” in their backyard to have intercourse with their pet dog, police said.

Frederick Blue Manzanares, 50, and Janette Eileen Solano, 48, were arrested on warrants for four counts of animal cruelty, including mistreatment and neglect, after the pair allegedly had sex with their Siberian husky mix named Bubba, the Denver Post reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Aurora police launched an investigation in March 2017 after Solano reported a domestic violence incident against Manzanares, according to the Denver Patch.

Solano told police she was being pressured into having sex with Bubba in a backyard trailer Manzanares allegedly turned into a “sex chamber.” The trailer allegedly featured a special bench with “red padding” that made it easier for Solano to have sex with the dog.

The ex-girlfriend also told investigators that, just after adopting Bubba about a year earlier, she discovered videos of women having sex with dogs and horses on their shared laptop. Solano confronted Manzanares, who allegedly responded by asking her to keep an open mind, according to the Post. – READ MORE

