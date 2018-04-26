Ronan Farrow: Hillary Clinton Wouldn’t Do Interview When She Found Out I Was Investigating Harvey Weinstein

Journalist — and now Pulitzer Prize winner — Ronan Farrow, who helped break the news that Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein stood accused of years of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and even rape, says that when Hillary Clinton found out he was prying into the dark life of her friend and major donor, her team tried to cancel a pre-planned interview.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos , Farrow described a harried call from Clinton’s team after they realized they’d booked an interview with Farrow and surmising the journalist would ask Clinton about her ties to Weinstein.

“Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while it was at the height of the Weinstein reporting and her folks got in touch and said, ‘We hear you’re working on a big story,'” Farrow said. “[They] sounded very concerned and tried to cancel that interview.”

Stepanopoulos apparently feigned shock, telling Farrow that he was “surprised” Clinton would run from the opportunity to describe her decades-long friendship with a man accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, and explain why her female-focused presidential campaign was taking tens of millions from an apparent predator. – READ MORE

