CNN Writes Most Hilarious Headline Ever: ‘Why Win For Republicans In Arizona Still Good For Democrats’

You gotta’ give the loser liberals credit: They’re getting better and better at coming up short.

Take CNN’s view on the Democrats’ loss in Tuesday’s election in Arizona, where Republican Debbie Lesko defeated Democrat Hiral Tipirneni by at least 5 percentage points.

“Why the win for Republicans in Arizona 8 is still good for Democrats,” CNN wrote (No, this is not The Onion, we swear).

Here’s the crux of writer Harry Enten’s point: In a neutral environment, the margin should be much wider. President Donald Trump won the district by 21 percentage points in 2016 and Mitt Romney won it by 25 percentage points in 2012. Combining those outcomes and controlling for how well Democrats did nationally in each of those contests, we can say that Arizona 8 is 25 points more Republican than the nation. Lesko looks like she’s going to do about 20 percentage points worse than that.. – READ MORE

