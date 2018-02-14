LA Street Artist Sabo Mocks ‘Idiot’ Jimmy Kimmel for Hollywood Car Crash

You can’t expect a kooky Liberal like Jimmy Kimmel to Not turn left.

Sabo hung a phony street sign at the spot where the talk-show host crashed his BMW.

Jimmy Kimmel found himself the butt of a joke Tuesday morning at the location where, a few weeks earlier, he’d reportedly crashed his BMW while trying to make an illegal left turn.

TMZ reported that Kimmel was struck while driving on the Sunset Strip in front of the famed Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood as he turned left. A nearby street sign proclaimed “Right Turn Only,” which was situated underneath a red “Stop” sign.

On Tuesday, though, an additional, very official-looking street sign was added to the post so that underneath “Right Turn Only” drivers are also reading: “This Includes Idiot Comedians.”

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the phony traffic sign is the work of Sabo, a conservative artist who often lampoons liberal entertainers.

