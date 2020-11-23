Romney Rips Into Trump: ‘Difficult To Imagine a Worse, More Undemocratic Action’ by a Sitting POTUS

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) blasted President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election this week, saying that it is “difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action” by a sitting president.

Romney — who has been a frequent Trump critic — released a statement on Twitter on Thursday night in which he said, “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.”

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”

Romney’s comments come shortly before the president’s Friday meeting at the White House with state officials from Michigan, a state that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump lawyer Sidney Powell said this week that swing states should look at overturning the election, telling Fox Business, “The entire election frankly in all the swing states should be overturned and the legislatures should make sure that the electors are selected for Trump.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --