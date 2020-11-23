Majority Of Voters Want Special Counsel To Investigate Biden Family About Overseas Dealing, Poll Finds

A new poll has found that the majority of Americans who are registered to vote, including one third of Democrats, would like to see a special counsel be appointed to investigate the Biden family’s business dealings overseas.

The Scott Rasmussen poll from Just the News Daily Poll asked voters, “If Joe Biden becomes President, should a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations of corruption involving his family’s dealings with China and Ukraine?”

A total of 52% of those polled responded with a “yes” to this question, which was asked to them between November 12-14. Unsurprisingly, 81% of Republicans had this response, but shockingly, 32% of Democrats said they wanted to see the Biden family investigated for corruption as well.

This comes weeks after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said that while he is not a “big fan of special counsels, one may be needed if Biden indeed makes it into the White House. – READ MORE

