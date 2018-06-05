Rolling Stone Writer Speculates Why Melania is Missing, Says She’s ‘Concealing Abuse’ of Husband

A Rolling Stone writer speculated Sunday that the reason first lady Melania Trump has not been seen in public since the middle of May is because she is a victim of spousal abuse.

“I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse,” tweeted Jamil Smith, a senior writer with the Rolling Stone.

I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 3, 2018

“I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1