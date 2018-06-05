The idea of a presidential self-pardon wasn’t as frowned upon a couple years ago

President Trump’s tweet this morning about pardoning himself raised some eyebrows:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Resistance media and others immediately flipped, but before the 2016 election the same type of question, albeit hypothetical, was explored and wasn’t considered to be as ridiculous.

If Hillary Is Indicted, President Clinton Could Pardon Herself and Congress Might be Helpless https://t.co/p7dg2tUKEl (via @law_newz) — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 28, 2016

Remember when the media said President Hillary Clinton could pardon herself and they thought they were so smart? https://t.co/dftLGYY3am — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 4, 2018

