REEFER MADNESS: Manhattan DA Says He Won’t Prosecute Marijuana Cases in New York City; Weed Frenzy

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. thinks he’s all three branches of government, boasting he will no longer prosecute marijuana cases in New York City.

Who made him the rule maker? We weren’t aware the district attorney could make laws.

If Vance’s decree stands it will be legal to smoke and possess weed in Manhattan as well as publicly urinate in the streets.

Sounds like a winning draw for tourists who want a nice family junket.

DA Cy Vance Jr. : “Effective August 1st, my office will decline to prosecute marijuana possession and smoking cases.” — Tom Robbins (@tommy_robb) May 15, 2018

