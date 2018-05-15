WATCH: U.S. AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY Storms Out Of UN Security Council Meeting As Palestinian Rep. Speaks

Nikki Haley is proving to be a formidable presence as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley just blocked a call for an international investigation into Israel’s tactics in clashes with Gaza protesters, and blamed Iran and terrorist proxies for causing the violence. She also walked out of a UN Security Council Meeting before the Palestinian Representative to the council gave his remarks. This lady means business! It’s almost like President Trump is right there on her shoulder.

WATCH: U.S. Amb. Haley leaves UN Security Council meeting on Gaza violence as Palestinian representative begins to speak. pic.twitter.com/y3xJSCujgw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 15, 2018

Haley then walked out of the chamber before the Palestinian representative to the council gave his remarks. “We condemn in the strongest terms this odious massacre committed by Israel occupation forces,” Ambassador Riyad Mansour said.

