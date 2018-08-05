Roger Stone Trashes Sam Nunberg For Saying He’ll Be Indicted: He’s an Alcoholic ‘With a Very Small Penis’

The war of words between Trump ally Roger Stone and former Trump campaign advisor Sam Nunberg got quite ugly on Friday.

The latest round in their feud began when Nunberg appeared on MSNBC predicted that Stone would be indicted in the Mueller probe.

“Roger is a critical piece to Mueller’s narrative,” Nunberg told MSNBC host Ari Melber. “What they are doing is that they are going into Roger’s personal finances and so when I think Roger is indicted-”

“You expect him to be indicted?” Melber asked.

“Yes, I do,” Nunberg responded, adding that it’ll be for a “broad charge” for being part of a conspiracy to “defraud America.”

Good Evening…Roger Stone On Sam Numberg…. pic.twitter.com/owamWTrNLX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 4, 2018

“Sam Nunberg is both a drug addict and an alcoholic with a very small penis,” Stone began his post. “He was fired from his first job at Jay Sekalow‘s legal foundation for drunkenly pissing on the floor in his bosses office.” – READ MORE

