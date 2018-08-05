LIBERAL JOURNALISTS FREAK OUT OVER THE NEWSEUM’S DECISION TO SELL ‘FAKE NEWS’ SHIRTS

The Newseum, a popular museum in Washington, D.C. that is dedicated to a free and independent press, has received tremendous backlash after deciding to sell “Fake News” shirts on Friday.

The Newseum’s online store is selling shirts that say, “you are very fake news,” a shirt reading “Trump #45,” and “Make America Great Again” hats. Many journalists have expressed outrage over the merchandise.

.@Newseum has a memorial to journalists killed while reporting. So why are they selling “fake news” shirts? It’s one thing to sell political paraphernalia … it’s another to promote a phrase authoritarian regimes around the world use to stop a free press https://t.co/j30qEyttmJ — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 3, 2018

. @Newseum, you know better. No amount of revenue justifies this lapse in judgement and an about-face on your mission. https://t.co/LUNx5SEzuJ — Emily Kuhn (@emkuhn) August 3, 2018

Journalists on the left are calling for the Newseum to stop selling the shirts, deeming it insulting that a place dedicated to the First Amendment would sell things that would reference the president’s catchy line targeting the press.- READ MORE

