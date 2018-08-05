True Pundit

Politics

LIBERAL JOURNALISTS FREAK OUT OVER THE NEWSEUM’S DECISION TO SELL ‘FAKE NEWS’ SHIRTS

Posted on by
Share:

The Newseum, a popular museum in Washington, D.C. that is dedicated to a free and independent press, has received tremendous backlash after deciding to sell “Fake News” shirts on Friday.

The Newseum’s online store is selling shirts that say, “you are very fake news,” a shirt reading “Trump #45,” and “Make America Great Again” hats. Many journalists have expressed outrage over the merchandise.

Journalists on the left are calling for the Newseum to stop selling the shirts, deeming it insulting that a place dedicated to the First Amendment would sell things that would reference the president’s catchy line targeting the press.- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Liberal Journalists Freak Out Over The Newseum’s Decision To Sell ‘Fake News’ Shirts
Liberal Journalists Freak Out Over The Newseum’s Decision To Sell ‘Fake News’ Shirts

Today's entertainment gossip and chatter

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: