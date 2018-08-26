ROGER STONE: MUELLER WILL SOON INDICT DONALD TRUMP JR. FOR ‘LYING TO THE FBI’

Roger Stone, a former Donald Trump aide who’s long been linked with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, said he believes one of the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., will soon be indicted for “lying to the FBI.”

“I [predict], based on excellent sourcing, that the special counsel is going to charge Donald Trump Jr. with lying to the FBI,” Stone told James Miller of the conservative online outlet The Political Insider. “Notice they’re not charging him for having an illegal meeting with a Russian at Trump Tower because there’s nothing illegal about that meeting.”

Stone was referring to a controversial June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr. and other members of the campaign and a Russian lawyer who offered damaging information on then-candidate Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

There has been, as yet, no confirmation that Trump Jr. had met with the FBI to discuss that or anything else. Stone did not immediately respond to a request from Newsweek’s on Saturday to clarify his comments, and confirm whether he was aware of a previously unknown interview the FBI conducted with Trump Jr. – READ MORE

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh charged on his program Wednesday the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation continues to prove that there is “dual system of justice” in the United States.

“There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice,” Limbaugh said. “You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”

Limbaugh pointed to the criminal conviction of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea agreement entered into by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The conservative icon contrasted the way in which Trump associates are being handled by the Department of Justice with how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides were

Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the DOJ would not be prosecuting Clinton for mishandling of classified information and her failure to turn over work-related emails to the State Department that were subject to multiple congressional subpoenas.

Comey’s decision not to prosecute came despite describing Clinton and her associates as “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” – READ MORE