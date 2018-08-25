Schumer introducing resolution to name Senate office building after McCain

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a statement mourning the death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Saturday, saying he plans to introduce a resolution to rename a Senate office building after the war hero.

“As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them,” Schumer wrote. “His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller – never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain.” READ MORE:

