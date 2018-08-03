Roger Stone associate ordered to testify before grand jury in Mueller probe

A federal judge has ordered an associate of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected former Stone associate Andrew Miller’s attempt to challenge a subpoena for his testimony and documents in the probe.

CNN reported on the July 31 ruling, which shot down Miller’s argument that Mueller’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.

“Multiple statutes authorize the Special Counsel’s appointment, and the official who appointed the Special Counsel had power to do so,” Howell wrote in her decision to deny Miller’s request on the subpoenas. – READ MORE

The big question concerning whether President Donald Trump will sit down for an interview with Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller remains unanswered this week.

However, new reports shed light on the thought process of key figures on both sides of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, who has continued to call the investigation a “witch hunt” in tweets as recently as this week, is eager to shut it down and, according to sources cited in a New York Times article published Wednesday, sees an interview with Mueller as a way to clear his name. The president’s lawyers have advised him against it.

The Times cited multiple sources familiar with the situation who said Trump remained adamant about answering questions this week after Mueller submitted a range of topics he would like to address.

In a letter delivered on Tuesday, the special counsel’s office agreed to cut some of the questions that were contained in its initial list of 49, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

