Rod Rosenstein Renewed Spy Warrant Against Trump Adviser Last Year

Shortly after taking office last April, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein renewed a secret surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to a four-page memo that could be released to the public this week.

The New York Times reports that the memo, which was compiled by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, states that Rosenstein signed off on a renewal for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser who features prominently in the infamous and unverified Steele dossier.

The memo, which has been the source of bipartisan squabbling over the past week, is said to allege that the Justice Department and FBI abused the FISA process to obtain the order against Page, a 46-year-old energy consultant who joined the Trump campaign in March 2016.

U.S. officials reportedly cited the infamous Russia dossier in a FISA warrant taken out against Page in September 2016, just after he left the Trump campaign. According to various reports about the classified memo, the DOJ and FBI did not fully disclose the origins of the dossier and the fact that it was financed by Democrats. – READ MORE

Breaking: GOP have “opened an investigation of the FBI and the Department of Justice” – Rep. Adam Schiff, “we learned about that for the first time today” pic.twitter.com/mGdNNNUas1 — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 29, 2018

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday revealed that Republicans on the panel have opened an investigation into the FBI and Department of Justice.

“The majority has opened an investigation into the FBI and the Department of Justice,” Schiff said. – READ MORE

The House Intelligence Committee has voted to release a Republican memo that supposedly details abuses and bias at the Justice Department. The committee voted down the release of a Democratic-written counter memo.

NEWS: ranking member adam schiff flanked by all house intel dems sahs committee voted to make nunes memo public. trump now has five days to explicitly say no, or it will be released. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 29, 2018

schiff said GOP voted against releasing dem-written counter memo — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 29, 2018

The panel voted to release the four-page memo, written by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (D-CA), that reportedly describes classified information about biased decisions made by senior DOJ officials regarding surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

President Donald Trump has five days to consider the panel’s request to release the secret document. – READ MORE