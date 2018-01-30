Americans More Satisfied with Military, Security, Economy Under Trump

Americans reported substantially higher levels of satisfaction with the country’s military, security from terrorism, and the state of the economy under President Donald Trump than they felt under former President Barack Obama a year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Roughly 78 percent of Americans felt satisfied with the military’s strength and preparedness, up 12 points from the 66 percent who felt the same this time last year, according to Gallup’s Mood of the Nation survey.

When it comes to preventing terrorism, 58 percent of Americans feel optimistic about national security, up 13 points from last year’s 50 percent. And 58 percent of Americans are satisfied with the state of the nation’s economy, up 12 points from last year’s 46 percent.

“Increased satisfaction with the economy is likely related to consistent reports of improved economic indicators over the past year, including employment, GDP growth, consumer spending and the stock market,” Gallup noted. – READ MORE

On Monday, oil giant Exxon Mobil touted Republicans’ tax reform legislation — but didn’t explicitly credit the reform — when it announced it would expand its United States investment by more than $50 billion over five years.

“These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Darren Woods, the company’s CEO and chairman, said in a post.

Woods harped on President Donald Trump’s drastic corporate tax reduction from 35 to 21 percent, a move that Exxon said would translate into more jobs and economic expansion for the country.

Woods also touted “sound … regulatory policies that create a pro-growth business climate here in the U.S.” and cited how several other companies announced plans to invest in the country. – READ MORE

Anheuser-Busch’s new CEO said the company’s Belgium-based parent AB InBev is “very bullish” and committed to investing in the U.S. following the passage of President Trump’s tax overhaul legislation.

“We just finished our board meeting two weeks ago, where we said that we are committed to the U.S. market and that we are still very bullish on the U.S.” Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO and AB InBev’s North American zone president told FOX Business.

“We are also very excited because our plants that we have in the U.S, we are going to put in around $2 billion [worth] of investments,” he said. An annoucement that the company made back in May, a few months into Trump’s first term

Doukeris, who has only been at helm for less than a month, is tasked with growing U.S. sales, after many customers, especially millennials, have turned a cheek on iconic brands like Budweiser in favor of craft beers and spirits. – READ MORE

A telling new survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that Democrats who considered the economy a top priority under the Obama administration have changed their tune now that the economy has taken off under Trump.

The results of the survey are stark. In 2013, an overwhelming majority of the Democratic party (87 percent) said that strengthening the economy was a top priority, whereas today just 64 percent of Democrats say they consider the economy a key issue.

Something similar has occurred in Democrats’ appreciation for the importance of jobs. In 2013, 81 percent of Democrats said they viewed improving the nation’s job situation as a top policy goal, while today just 58 percent of Democrats say this.

Taking the place of the economy and employment among Democrats’ top priorities are global warming and environmental protection. Today, 68 percent of Democrats and those leaning Democratic say that addressing climate change should be a top priority for Trump and Congress, Pew found. By contrast, a scant 18 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners say it is a top priority. – READ MORE