Robert Redford Issues Rallying Cry to Beat Trump in 2020 Elections: He ‘Degrades Everything He Touches’

Director Robert Redford is slamming President Donald Trump, who apparently “degrades everything he touches,” in an op-ed.

Penning an op-ed for The Washington Post, the actor and director urges young voters to stop thinking about impeachment, but instead choose “civility and progress” in the upcoming 2020 presidential election — he tells people President Trump is not the answer.

“It is painfully clear we have a president who degrades everything he touches, a person who does not understand (or care?) that his duty is to defend our democracy,” he wrote in the op-ed. “Meanwhile, those who should be providing the balance our Founding Fathers intended, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), are instead choosing partisan politics, blind loyalty and extreme, outdated ideologies.”

Redford went on to suggest the way to “fix this” is to “not be distracted from the opportunity we have in 2020 to reject hatred and division and choose civility and progress.” – READ MORE