Former AG: ‘There’s a reason’ FBI arrested Stone ‘fully armed,’ but not clear yet

Former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram told CNN “there’s a reason” why the FBI arrested former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone “at the crack of dawn with agents fully armed,” even if the reason for that is unknown as of now.

The arrest of Stone, which involved about a dozen agents wearing bullet-proof vests and tactical gear, occurred shortly after 6 a.m. ET at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was captured live on CNN.

Stone was indicted on seven counts in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigations into Russian election interference in 2016 and potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“This is a standard procedure to arrest someone when you don’t have a belief that they’ve come in voluntarily,” Milgram told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday morning. “It could be that they’re afraid he’ll flee, it could be that there’s evidence he would destroy and they clearly wanted the element of surprise.”

“They’re going in at the crack of dawn with agents fully armed and there’s a reason,” she added. “We don’t know that fully yet, but there’s a reason they did that.” – READ MORE