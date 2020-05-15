Robert De Niro says Trump doesn’t care how many die of coronavirus

Robert De Niro Tuesday called President Trump a “lunatic” and claimed he doesn’t care how many Americans die of the coronavirus.

De Niro, a frequent critic of the president, said it’s “Shakespearean” how members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force avoid contradicting Trump.

“You’ve got a lunatic saying things that people are trying to dance around…it’s appalling,” he told BBC’s Newsnight from his home in New York. “It’s scary because everybody’s sort of just nonplussed and stunned at what this guy is doing.”

“The Irishman” actor praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the crisis, saying he’s “done a great job. He’s done what Trump should have done, but he doesn’t have a clue how to do that.”

Last week, De Niro told Stephen Colbert he could play Cuomo in a potential movie about the coronavirus.

The Oscar winner claimed the president is solely focused on his re-election and “he doesn’t even care how many people die.” – READ MORE

