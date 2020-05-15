California Sheriff: I’m Not Enforcing Lockdown, We’re Too Busy ‘Re-Arresting’ Criminals

On Tuesday, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims of California said she is not enforcing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order, noting that her team has their “hands full trying to re-arrest” criminals who are out on “zero-dollar bail,” a policy implemented in 2019.

“I’ve heard multiple sheriffs around the nation state they will not enforce their governors’ shelter-in-place orders. Is that your position?” asked Trevor Carey, host of the Trevor Carey Show.

“That is my position,” the sheriff answered in the affirmative. “We do not stop the public to find out what they’re doing when they’re not sheltering in place. We don’t ask those questions, we don’t ask if they’re ‘essential’.”

“We’ve got our hands full trying to re-arrest people that are released due to zero-dollar bail,” she explained. “So we’ve got other things that are on our mind that are more important than stopping normally law-abiding citizens.” – READ MORE

