Robber points gun at Family Dollar employees — his last mistake was ignoring an armed customer behind him

A suspected robber is dead after allegedly trying to rob a Family Dollar in Dekalb County, Georgia, and ignoring the customer who was armed behind him during the altercation.

The attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning when a man walked into the discount store and pointed a gun at two employees.

While one employee was handing over money to the robber, a customer walked from the back of the store to the front, and witnessed the robber pointing his gun at the employee’s head.

He then pulled his own gun out and shot the robber several times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. – READ MORE