Black Lives Matter Leader Charged With Battery On A Cop, Might Face Jail Time

A California State University professor who also leads the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter might be headed to jail after being charged with eight criminal counts related to her anti-police activism, including battery on an LAPD officer.

“This is about so much more than me,” wrote Dr. Melina Abdullah, who could spend more than a year in jail if convicted. “It’s an attempt to criminalize Black protest. We ain’t having that!”

The charges stem from Abdullah’s behavior at LAPD Commission meetings, which have become notorious for being disrupted and shut down by police abolitionists affiliated with Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles (BLM-LA). She has justified her conduct by claiming to advocate on behalf of families who have lost loved ones to police brutality and officer-involved shootings.

Two things you can do right now to support @DocMellyMel of @BLMLA: 1. Call @CityAttorneyLA and demand that he drop the charges against Melina.

2. Sign and Share the petition: https://t.co/rVdiCYj93Q#DropTheChargesAgainstMelina pic.twitter.com/OGm1F9uuNh — WP4BL (@WP4BL) January 28, 2019

Abdullah, 46, is receiving pro bono legal counsel from an assortment of progressive lawyers led by Carl E. Douglas, a protégé of the late Johnnie Cochran, who became nationally known decades ago as a member of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” of defense attorneys. Douglas has referred to Abdullah as “One Badd (sic) Sister!!!” – READ MORE