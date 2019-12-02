Rob Smith: Trump’s 34% Black Approval Shows 2020 Momentum

President Donald Trump just hit 34% approval among Black voters in two recent polls. Why? Results.

An administration official recently told me — amidst a push for black support that is unprecedented for a Republican — that the only true way to reach voters of any color is results, and this administration has them.

In a recent video for the Black Voices For Trump Coalition, I pointed out some of the results: record low black unemployment, the signing of the historic First Step Act, and so on.

To keep the momentum going through 2020, I suggest that Trump and the campaign drill down on facts, not rhetoric, to turn out a historic number of African-American voters next November.

Calling Trump "racist" has been a talking point of the left since the moment he rode down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced his candidacy. In order to fulfil the left's agenda of total domination over all nonwhite voters, Trump's "fine people on both sides" remark after Charlottesville has been repeatedly mischaracterized as being sympathetic to white supremacist attendees, whom he explicitly and totally condemned. (His remark had been directed towards an entirely different group of people protesting the ahistorical nature of removing a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee). Moreover, as I learned reading Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell's eye-opening new book Taken For Granted, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called Trump "the grand wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" earlier this year — on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no less.