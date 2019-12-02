Iconic photo shows Iowa farmer completely ignore Joe Biden in local cafe: ‘Who?’

A photo of an Iowa farmer sitting in a local cafe went viral Saturday because it showed the man completely ignore Joe Biden, the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner.

That time when former VP @joebiden is standing right next to you at the Corn Stalk Cafe and you just don’t care. pic.twitter.com/YFr7J6eY87 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) December 1, 2019

The photo was captured by Politico reporter Natasha Korecki at the Corn Stalk Diner in Shelby, Iowa.

When Korecki asked the man, who told the reporter that he is a Missouri Valley farmer, if he ignored Biden because he does not like the former vice president, the man replied, “Who?” – READ MORE