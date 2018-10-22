Rob Reiner: Trump ‘Continues to Aid and Abet a Murder’

Film Director Rob Reiner Has Claimed, Without Evidence, That President Donald Trump Is Involved In Aiding And Abetting A Murder, Presumably In Reference To The Recent Killing Of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi In The Saudi Arabian Embassy In Istanbul.

In his latest rallying call to Democratic partisans ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, Reiner claimed that as well as his involvement in the murder, Trump also “[degrades] women,” “spews racist red meat to his follower,” and leads an administration of “staggering corruption.”

“Trump continues to aid & abet a murder,” he wrote. “He continues to spew racist red meat to his followers. He continues degrade women. He continues to lead an administration of staggering corruption. He continues to use our government to line his own pockets. Nov.6 we restore Democracy! VOTE.”

Trump continues to aid & abet a murder. He continues to spew racist red meat to his followers. He continues degrade women. He continues to lead an administration of staggering corruption. He continues to use our government to line his own pockets. Nov.6 we restore Democracy! VOTE — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 21, 2018

Reiner’s claim of Trump’s involvement or support for Khashoggi’s alleged murder comes days after Trump warned that there would be “very severe” consequences for Saudi Arabia over the incident. – READ MORE