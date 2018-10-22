Spartacus Falls? Cory Booker Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Man In Restroom

Democratic Senator Cory “Spartacus” Booker has been accused of sexually assaulting a man, after a self-professed anonymous gay liberal released a shocking account of a 2014 incident.

During a visit to the man’s workplace, Booker’s accuser says the Senator “pulled me into the restroom,” and “put his left hand on my groin, over my jeans and began to rub,” before pushing the man down on his knees for “what was clearly a move to have me perform oral sex on him.” The man says he “pulled away quite violently” and told Booker he had to leave.

Through the transitive properties of unsupported claims, we can only assume that this allegation is “serious” and “credible” – words recently used by Booker to describe similarly unfounded accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Booker’s accuser says he has consulted with two attorneys on the matter, and has been playing phone tag with journalist Ronan Farrow. – READ MORE