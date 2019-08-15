Rob Reiner Says ‘There Is Only Impeachment’ After Israel Bans Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

Hollywood director Rob Reiner demanded President Donald Trump be impeached after he advised Israel to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering the country — which the Jewish state officially did on Thursday.

“‘To suggest that 2 duly elected Members of Congress be refused entry to Israel saying “they hate all Jewish people’ is just latest assault by this ignoramous on our Democracy. There are no straws. There are no camels’ backs. There is only Impeachment,” Rob Reiner Fumed on Thursday.

President Trump took to Twitter this week and called on Israel to bar Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit," the president said. "They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!"