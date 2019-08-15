Gillibrand Open to Prosecution of ‘Assault Weapon’ Owners Who Don’t Hand Them Over (VIDEO)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) expressed openness Wednesday to prosecuting gun-owners who don’t participate in a hypothetical mandatory buyback program for “assault weapons.”

Gillibrand, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN she supported a buyback program as part of an overall ban on “assault weapons” and “large magazines.” The term “assault weapon” is vague and can vary from state to state. It likely refers to some semi-automatic rifles like the AR-15 and AK-47, but it can also include some handguns and shotguns as well.

"On the assault weapons issue, you have talked openly about being in favor of an assault weapons ban," CNN anchor Poppy Harlow said. "I'm interested if you are supportive of a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons … Some have gone as far as to say not only should it be a mandatory buyback of assault rifles, but there should be criminal prosecution for those who don't sell them back. Is that something you support?"