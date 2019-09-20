Rob Reiner: Donald Trump ‘Defecating on Our Constitution’

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner erupted on President Donald Trump on Thursday, once again calling for impeaching and accusing Trump of “defecating on our Constitution.”

“Donald Trump has perverted the office of the Presidency. He is defecating on our Constitution,” Rob Reiner said. “For the love & life of our Country, the time has come to stop fucking around. IMPEACH!”

Donald Trump has perverted the office of the Presidency. He is defecating on our Constitution. For the love & life of our Country, the time has come to stop fucking around. IMPEACH! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2019

Calling for President Trump’s impeachment is a daily ritual for the All in the Family alum.

