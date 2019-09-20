Pentagon: Border Wall Going Up About One Mile Per Day

The Trump administration is putting up about a mile of border wall per day with a goal of reaching 450 miles by the end of next year, according to the Pentagon.

“Right now we’re at a pace of about a mile a day. And we’ll see that continue to go up,” said Pentagon Chief Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman during a press briefing Thursday.

President Trump traveled to the southwest earlier this week to view progress on the border wall.

“Now, the wall still, obviously, has a ways to go, but we’re building it at a breakneck speed,” he said Wednesday in San Diego during a press conference.

GREAT progress on the Border Wall! pic.twitter.com/TvOYxgsBSv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2019

Hoffman also announced Thursday that nearly all of the $2.5 billion military counter-drug money that was allocated to the border wall in February has been obligated and is now on contract, and that the rest of that money, $3 million, would be obligated next week. That $2.5 billion will go towards border projects in New Mexico, Arizona, and California. – READ MORE