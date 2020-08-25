RNC Digital Viewership Demolishes DNC, SIX TIMES Higher On C-SPAN Livestream

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) struggled badly with ratings last week, performing poorly via online streaming and dropping 25% in broadcast viewership on the first night, and hitting a massive 48% decline by the second night of the convention.

Due to the same coronavirus-related issues facing the GOP, the Republican National Convention (RNC) was predicted to similarly flail.

But this appears to not be the case, at least digitally.

On Monday, the first night of the convention, C-SPAN livestream viewership was six times higher than the first night of the Democrat’s convention.

According to The Hill, C-SPAN’s livestream of the RNC garnered nearly 440,000 views. The first night of the DNC, by comparison, gathered a mere 76,000 views.

As noted by the outlet, the livestream numbers are preceded by traditional broadcast ratings from Nielsen Media Research, not set to be released until later in the day on Tuesday. – READ MORE

