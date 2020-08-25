Rashida Tlaib: This Moment and ‘Movement’ on the Streets ‘Gives More Credibility to Why I Ran’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) told Vanity Fair that the current moment — and “movement” on the streets — gives more “credibility” to why she ran for office.

Vanity Fair published a photo portfolio to celebrate Black Lives Matter activists and those who are on the “forefront of change.” The collection of activists includes “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib, who told the magazine that the current movement solidifies why she ran for Congress.

“How has this moment galvanized you and your activism?” the magazine asked.

“It just gives more credibility to why I ran. It gives more credibility why I fight to people out of poverty, why I am saying enough with structural racism, and ending mass incarceration, and ending the injustices that we see in our school system,” Tlaib explained, speaking of the “movement on the street,” specifically.

“When I see this movement on the street—that’s where transformative change really starts and it’s hitting us right here in the halls of Congress,” she said, adding that it is “powerful to watch it happen.” – READ MORE

