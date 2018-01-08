Rivalry Takes Political Twist: KFC Channels Trump to Troll McDonald’s on Twitter

Businesses will do anything to gain an edge over their competition, and fast food giant KFC took to social media to take a shot at rival chain McDonald’s.

As reported by the BBC, KFC’s official UK and Ireland Twitter account knocked McDonalds’ burger sizes by parodying a tweet made by President Donald Trump last week.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

“McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a ‘burger on his desk at all time.’” the account wrote. “Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy!” the jibe continued before concluding with the “#nuclearbutton” hashtag. (WESTERN JOURNAL)

President Trump on Tuesday said that the nuclear launch button on his desk is “much bigger” and “more powerful” than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – and that his button actually “works.”

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” Trump tweeted. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump’s comments came after Kim said in a New Year’s Day speech that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed nation as a “reality.” (THE HILL)

