Muslim Complains Islam Will Be Blamed After Another Muslim Goes on Stabbing Spree

In the wake of yet another stabbing attack that appears to have some of the hallmarks of terrorism, this time in Ireland, one of that country’s biggest newspapers wants to make sure we know the really important takeaway from the incident: That nobody should consider the connection to Islamist terrorism, lest they be considered a bigot.

According to NBC News, an 18-year-old Egyptian man stands accused of killing one and injuring two others during a stabbing spree in the Irish town of Dundalk on Wednesday.

Irish national broadcaster RTĒ identified the alleged killer as Mohammed Morei. Police in the small County Louth town say that the stabbing spree began just before 9 a.m., when he stabbed Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki to death on the street.

However, the possible link to terrorism was impossible to ignore, especially since the modus operandi — attacks of convenience against random individuals in Western nations — is something that Islamist terrorist groups in general and the Islamic State group in particular have been associated with.

In a Friday piece called “Muslims call on Irish people to resist blaming Islam for attacks,” the Irish Times quoted several prominent Muslims who were dismayed that some people might jump to the conclusion that an extremist form of their religion could be responsible for an attack that bore some of the hallmarks of attacks inspired by an extremist form of their religion. (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

