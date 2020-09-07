Riots Have Hit 48 Of America’s 50 Largest US Cities, New Study Finds

A new study out of Princeton University reveals that 48 out of the 50 largest cities in the United States have experienced riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement since late May.

Despite the leftist media’s obsession with calling the fiery violence ‘mostly peaceful’, the data indicates that most cities are seeing some violent unrest.

The intent of the study appears to have been to bolster the ‘mostly peaceful’ narrative, as it notes that the perception of the trouble may have been influenced by “political orientation and biased media framing” as well as “disproportionate coverage of violent demonstrations.”

Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. Intent is to show they are ‘overwhelmingly peaceful.’ But report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations–riots–in nearly 220 locations spread all across country. https://t.co/it60GBbTZT pic.twitter.com/Ph8iECyHIf — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 5, 2020

The findings are difficult to ignore, however, with almost every major city having experienced rioting.

Of the biggest 50 cities, only Fresno, California, and Mesa, Arizona have remained unaffected, according to the data. – READ MORE

