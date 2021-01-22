Rioters Vandalize Oregon Democratic Headquarters, Descend On Seattle

Riots broke out in Seattle and Portland, Oregon on Wednesday night after demonstrators clashed with police and vandalized a Democratic Party office.

People dressed in all black shattered windows and the glass door to the Oregon Democratic Party’s office in Portland, according to The New York Times, vandalizing it with spray paint and posting a video to social media, saying that their actions were in response to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. In Seattle, police said that several buildings were vandalized.

“We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” a banner read.

Democratic Party Oregon Headquarters damaged during Biden inauguration protest pic.twitter.com/TYRbTDEb0A — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) January 20, 2021

Biden, who became the 46th president on Wednesday, has long denounced all the violence witnessed over the past year, from riots seen over the summer to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. He campaigned on a message of unity, calling for Americans to end this “uncivil war” and urging Americans to come together for the good of the country.

Widespread protests were seen in cities across the country over the summer after the death of George Floyd, but in several cities including Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin, what began as peaceful demonstrations escalated into violent riots.

In Seattle, a group of about 150 protesters in black bloc burned an American flag outside the immigration court on 2nd Ave, smashed a window at the Amazon Go. Police are now trailing. pic.twitter.com/rfO89MrHhH — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) January 21, 2021

Eight people were arrested in Portland and two were arrested in Seattle, police said. In Portland, a group of over 100 clashed with police before vandalizing the Democratic Party office.