Press Sec Psaki Dodges Question On Biden Abortion Policy By Saying ‘He’s A Devout Catholic’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question Wednesday night on President Joe Biden’s abortion policy by telling reporters that Biden is “a devout Catholic.”

EWTN reporter Owen Jensen asked Psaki about “two big concerns for pro-life America” during the first press conference of the Biden White House Wednesday evening: the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions, and the Mexico City Policy, which bars foreign organizations from receiving U.S. funding from providing abortions.

Biden has indicated that he will reverse both policies.

“What is President Biden planning on doing on those two items right now,” Jensen asked the new press secretary.

“Well, I think we’ll have more to say on the Mexico City Policy in the coming days,” Psaki responded, “but I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly.”

“He started his day attending church with his family this morning,” Psaki continued. “But I don’t have anything more for you on that.”

Media outlets and reporters frequently describe Biden as a devout Catholic, though Biden has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes.

The Catholic Church teaches that abortion is “a crime against human life,” “constitutes a grave offense” and that a person who obtains an abortion is automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.