Rioters shoot fireworks at Chicago police officers guarding Christopher Columbus statue, cops hospitalized (VIDEO)

At least 1,000 protesters gathered at Chicago’s Grant Park on Friday night. Rioters went to the park with the intentions to topple a Christopher Columbus statue. However, tensions flared between rioters and Chicago police who were guarding the monument. Rioters surrounded the Chicago police officers and attacked the cops with fireworks and by throwing projectiles.

Chicago Police attacked with bottles and fireworks by people who are at a Christopher Columbus statue. pic.twitter.com/9rwZEOmcK4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 18, 2020

Vandals used rope in an attempt to tear down the Columbus statue that was created by Italian sculptor Carlo Brioschi, and installed in 1933. The crowd screamed, “Columbus was a murderer! Columbus was a thief!” Graffiti was spray-painted on the base of the statue with anti-police messages. – READ MORE

