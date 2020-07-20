Joe Biden vows to completely outlaw new production of gas-powered cars if elected

As part of a massive new $2 trillion climate plan unveiled Tuesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden promised to shift America away from gas-powered vehicles through executive action on the first day of his presidency.

In the first key element of his campaign’s plan for a “clean energy revolution,” the former vice president vowed to “take executive action on Day 1 to not just reverse all of the damage Trump has done, but go further and faster.”

Here’s what the plan states with the main point in bold:

Day 1 of the Biden Administration is going to be very busy! To immediately make progress on his climate agenda, Biden will take actions including requiring aggressive methane pollution limits for new and existing oil and gas operations; developing rigorous new fuel economy standards aimed at ensuring 100% of new sales for light- and medium-duty vehicles will be zero emissions and annual improvements for heavy duty vehicles; protecting America’s natural treasures by permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other areas impacted by President Trump’s attack on federal lands and waters; and banning new oil and gas leasing on public lands and waters. (emphasis mine)

Should it be carried out, the move to develop fuel economy standards equivalent to electric vehicles would effectively outlaw the sale and production of gas-powered vehicles in the United States. – READ MORE

